release date, cast, reason for delay, director James Cameron

The 2009 movie, Avatar, is one of the three highest grossing films of all time. Directed by Canadian filmmaker James Cameron, starring Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, and distributed by 20th Centuy Fox, it represented a before and after in the film industry.

In 2010, a sequel to Avatar was officially announced that would take four years to develop and would be released in cinemas around the world in 2014. However, it was delayed for many years to add new technology in order to make it look real and capture the essence. of what was told in the new script.

The addition of new visual effects extended the delay for many more years.

Fact: Avatar 2’s release date has been changed roughly eight times. The pandemic also did not help the producers and the director comply with the proposed times.

Principal photography of Avatar 2 Started in 2017, filming began in September and officially ended in September 2020 after three years.

The post-production process has been extensive and in the middle of a special interview of the portal Variety , James Cameron revealed the current status of the film: “The second part has a functional cut in which we are completing the visual effects, it is a project that I feel very confident about. The third part is still vague, too long and I have not yet turned my energy into a disciplined cutting process, but I know that I have the performances and that is the important thing. “

Cast members Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder and Matt Gerald reprise their roles from the original film, with Sigourney Weaver returning in a different role.

New cast members include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones.

The new release date for Avatar 2 is December 2022.

