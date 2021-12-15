Reese Witherspoon, Standing Against Cancer

The actress of A very legal blonde and her husband, Jim Toth, will serve as co-producers of the program “Stand Up To Cancer”, which will air on August 21 on various platforms and television networks in the United States. Sofia Vergara, Anthony Anderson, Ken Jeong and his wife Tran Ho also participate as presenters.

“Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States and the leading cause in Canada,” explains Reese Witherspoon in a statement. “Unfortunately, many of us have personal experience with this disease. I am proud to highlight the amazing doctors and scientists of “Stand Up To Cancer” [la asociación que recibirá lo que se recauda con el programa], who work tirelessly on important cancer research, innovative treatments, and much-needed patient care. “

“Having lost my father to this disease, it is a privilege for us to continue to support the important work of” Stand Up To Cancer “as co-producers of the broadcast,” adds Toth.

“The most important part of my cancer diagnosis was detecting it early. With all the complications and delays that the pandemic has caused, it is more important than ever to support “Stand Up To Cancer” so that others have the resources they need for early detection, “said Vergara. In fact, the Covid-19 pandemic has affected cancer research, causing delays in screening, diagnosis and treatment, and has had a critical impact on raising the funds needed for innovative cancer treatments and high-quality and new approaches to cancer detection.

“Joining forces for cancer research saves lives. We know this because it saved Tran’s life 12 years ago, ”said Jeong and Tran Ho. “The association has been working to ensure that all cancer patients become cancer survivors, like Tran.”

