Reese Witherspoon presents her new talk show

The actress will launch a new program from her home with the presence of experts who will offer advice and recommendations on life in isolation.

The actress Reese witherspoon is preparing these days for the imminent premiere of a new program of interviews and useful tips that she will present herself, a space that will of course be broadcast on the internet and will be recorded during various videoconferences.

The format will not be very different from the one that characterized his now deceased Shine On With Reese, which is still available, as the interpreter herself recalled, on the streaming platform Netflix even though it was not renovated.





(Photo: Getty Images)



The idea

The objective of this space is to offer ingenious recommendations and ideas so that viewers can get the most out of this stage of domestic confinement linked to the crisis of the coronavirusTherefore, the Oscar-winning artist will invite experts from different professional fields to instruct and entertain from the most global perspective possible.

“I have been talking to many people and I think we could stimulate a constructive conversation about how we deal with this situation. I have spoken with marriage counselors, experts in parenting, people who advise me on family finances, and I think it would be positive to share these testimonies with you «, explained the protagonist of Big Little Lies in your account Instagram.

(Photo: Getty Images)



It may interest you: Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato celebrate their anniversary in quarantine

Varied style

Among the figures of reference that will virtually pass through her room, personal friends of the interpreter also stand out who, in recent days, have been teaching her cooking recipes “Fun and inspiring”.

However, the guest who will inaugurate the program, as revealed Reese, will be Eve Rodsky, who will offer some of the tricks for the equitable distribution of housework that appear in his bestselling book ‘Fair Play’.

(Photo: Getty Images)



By: Bang Showbiz