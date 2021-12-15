Reese Witherspoon and her daughter, Ava, two drops of water

Reese Whiterspoon sells her production company, Hello Sunshine, for more than 700 million euros

The premiere from Sing 2, The sequel to the most beloved children’s film of the last decade, it filled the city of Los Angeles with stars. There were multiple faces on the big screen that paraded down the red carpet, although undoubtedly the prominence fell on its main interpreters, Scarlett Johansson Y Reese witherspoon. While the former captured the spotlight with an attractive dress with a floral print by Markarian, the latter triumphed with a sequined design by Carolina Herrera; but she did not do it alone. His daughter, Ava Phillippe, was present and not only managed to become the center of all eyes but also demonstrated before the flashes the great resemblance that exists today with his mother.

After seeing the images of both sharing photocall, anyone would say that they are not sisters. The young woman, daughter of the American interpreter and actor Ryan Phillippe, just 22 years old, shone with her own light with a successful velvet mini dress with a contrasting garter collar in white, one of the most repeated tricks this season, and matching platform shoes. He also surprised with a new look change, the pink tone stood out in the front strands of the updo featuring braids for which she had opted.

Perhaps in this last detail was the great difference with his mother, Reese, because both the facial features, the complexion and even the attractive shade of blue in his eyes were identical, not to stake his remarkable physical resemblance. And it is known by all that the interpreter takes great care of her body and also her skin to look radiant at 45 years old.

Ava Phillippe seems not to follow in her parents’ footsteps, despite having accompanied them on some relevant date, as happened a few days ago, interpretation it is not among his future plans. The young woman has begun to carve out a path in fashion and despite her young age she can already boast of having made several advertising campaigns. Also, his name is really popular in Instagram where he gathers almost a million followers, there he shares details of his day to day, outfits and, of course, pictures with his family. A name that we will surely have to keep track of from now on.

