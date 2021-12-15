‘Ready player one’: Similarities of the tape with Metaverso, the new version of Facebook

Does our future look like a Steven Spielberg movie? The answer appears to be yes and was reiterated by Mark Zuckerberg after he presented his Metaverse. Check out all the similarities it has to Ready Player One.

It’s no surprise that virtual reality is a part of our lives, after all, It is a future that we saw coming, for several years, and for what science fiction movies and series such as Matrix and Black Mirror they came preparing us. What they didn’t tell us was that it was going to be so soon and so similar to what we’ve seen on the big screen. Mark Zuckerberg, creator of Facebook and owner of all our information, recently announced that he would launch a virtual reality project called Metaverso, in which you could work, play and be entertained. The more he talked about him, the more he resembled the fictional world of Ready Player One, movie of Steven spielberg which focuses on just this. Only instead of being called Metaverse, it’s called Oasis. How many similarities do they have to each other? We will tell you.

Virtual reality glasses

The most obvious similarity between Oasis and the Metaverse is that you need special glasses to access them. (that seem alien); and when you put them on, they “transport” you to another world. Those of Mark called Oculus Quest, the future of a new way of life.

Avatar creation

“You should never trust someone from Oasis, because it could be a fat man living in his mother’s basement“. This phrase that the character of Lena Waithe says is perfect to describe what will happen in Metaverse, because you can choose the appearance you want to have without having to be the same as yours.

Infinite scenery

Just as in Ready Player One, in Metaverse you can create a stage or space without limitations. Do you want to visit El Resplandor? Go to a virtuai concert? Everything is possible here!

Similar creators

Both Mark and Halliday have some things in common. Both developed their ideas as students and having nothing, to later build a multimillion dollar empire… coincidence? We don’t believe it.

A place to live?

In Ready Player One We can see how people not only have fun at Oasis, but also work, invest and network. Well, that’s exactly what Zuckerberg sold with Metaverse: you can do everything on it, even taking business lectures.

In-app purchases

OK, this is not an app, but it is being capitalized so that, within Metaverso, you can make purchases and improvements, just like Tye Sheridan’s character in the movie.

An escape from reality

This is an assumption, but Oasis worked as an escape from the real world and social problems, so users preferred to be someone else (with their avatars) and ignore what was happening outside of virtuality. We run the risk of arriving at the same, after all, our society has enough problems.