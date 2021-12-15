Rams add to their COVID-19 list with Odell Beckham and eight other players

The Rams are one of seven NFL teams engaged in improved mitigation protocols, along with the Browns, Falcons, Bears, Lions, Vikings and Washington.

THOUSAND OAKS – Los Angeles Rams added wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and others eight players to reserve / COVID-19 list this Tuesday, the team announced.

In addition to Beckham, the defensive back Terrell burgess, tight end Brycen hopkinsdefensive back JuJu Hughesoffensive tackle Alaric jacksondefensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day and safety Jordan fuller were added to the roster, while the defensive end Jonah williams and defensive back Tyler hall, were also added as members of the practice squad.

Odell Beckham Jr. is coming off a six-catch outing for 77 yards with a touchdown at the “MNF.” Getty Images

Also, the tight end Tyler higherbee was removed from the reservation list / COVID-19, confirming that Higbee missed the 30-23 victory over the Arizona cardinals in “Monday Night Football“for a false positive.

Beckham caught a touchdown pass and had six receptions for 77 yards in the Los Angeles victory. Rams, while Fuller, Burgess Y Hopkins they also played key roles.

In the midst of a coronavirus outbreak, the head coach of the Rams, Sean McVay, told reporters Tuesday that the team’s facilities were closed and all work will be done remotely for two days, with the remainder of the work week to be determined.

“We are in intensive protocols,” he said. McVay. “It has definitely been the most challenging situation that we have dealt with around COVID over the last two years, without a doubt specifically for our team because of the people who have been affected, both players and employees.”

The Rams They are one of seven teams in the NFL engaged in improved mitigation protocols, along with the Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings and the Washington Football Team.

The nine players added to the reservation list / COVID-19 Tuesday they join four more who were added over the past three days, including running back Darrell Henderson, right tackle. Rob havenstein, cornerback Jalen ramsey and corner Dont’e deayon.

“What is scary is that each and every one of these people we are talking about is vaccinated,” he acknowledged. McVay. “That’s the most worrying thing about all this, that everyone has done exactly what they could. I trusted these guys to take the appropriate precautionary measures … Now, they are adding many layers to this situation that we think we had overcome and it is what it surprises more of all this “.

The Rams (9-4) play against Seattle Seahawks (5-8) in SoFi Stadium next Sunday