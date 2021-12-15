Publication of Britney Spears unleashes rumors of possible pregnancy | News from Mexico

UNITED STATES.- This December 14, Britney Spears alerted her fans with a mysterious video where she is seen pretending to hold a baby while holding a toy bottle. The singer is standing in front of a Christmas tree moving from side to side, as if cooing to a little one.

The video caused intrigue among his followers, as many took it as a possible clue to a pregnancy. Added to this suspicion is the description that the Princess of Pop made of the video published on her official Instagram account.

“New family member. Guess what will it be, boy or girl? Thanks again @samasghari “, the singer wrote, enchanted by her fiancé. The publication was immediately filled with surprised comments and questions about the confusing message.

However, Spears has not clarified if it’s a joke or if there really is a new baby on the way. The interpreter’s partner and her future husband limited themselves to commenting on emojis of astonishment, so everything is inclined to be just a game, although the possibility of pregnancy is not ruled out.

It should be remembered that a few weeks ago Britney got rid of the guardianship with which her father controlled her personal life and finances for more than thirteen years. One of the statements of the singer in court that most surprised the public was that they placed an intrauterine device (IUD) without your consent.

Now that she has regained control of her life, the singer plans to marry Sam Asghari, her boyfriend since 2017. It would not be surprising if she decided to give herself the opportunity to be a mother one more time.