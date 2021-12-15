Producers say James Bond will not be played by a woman

Henry Cavill, Tom Hiddleston, Tom Hardy, Idris Elba and Hugh Jackman are some of the names that have sounded.

Without revealing identities, those running the production said they want the position to be filled by a Briton of “any ethnicity or race.” Although they have not announced the name of the new agent 007 yet, what is known is what characteristics the person they are looking for has.

The aim of No Time To Die was to fire the James Bond that Daniel Craig first played in 2006 and, at the same time, bring closure to the cycle that began with Casino Royale.

If there is something that Barbara Broccoli is very clear about, it is that the character will not be played by a woman, and far from considering that decision as anti-feminist, the producer explained that the reason why it must be a man who plays Bond.

“I believe in making characters for women and not just that women play the roles of men,” she recently told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview.

Similarly, the producer added that she thought that there were currently no good roles for women in film and stressed that agent 007 “should be British, as well as any ethnicity or race.”

Broccoli also confirmed that the search for the new Bond will begin in 2022 and hinted that so far for Cary Fukunaga, who will lead the production, there is still no fully defined plan.

Although there are no definitions yet, among the names that were considered in the last time were Henry Cavill, Tom Hiddleston, Tom Hardy, Idris Elba and Hugh Jackman.

In an interview that Craig gave to the Scottish journalist Lorraine Kelly, he expressed his opinion about the different options that sounded to replace him as the MI6 agent and, when Jackman was mentioned, he reacted in an unusual way: “It will not be. Over my dead body”.

But the actor’s words were a mere joke as the two are close friends and even got to work together in a Broadway play in 2009.

After that report, Wolverine took the opportunity to respond to his colleague through social networks: «Well … That ends the rumor! Daniel, friend, you will always be 007 for me, “he wrote on his Instagram account.

It seems that millions of fans will have to wait at least until the first quarter of 2022 to see who will play the best English secret agent in the world revealed.

Have the informationon instantly on your cell phone. Join the Diario Primicia group on WhatsApp through the following link: https: //chat.whatsapp. com / HauG4d4WG0hEF4sbwrPdrq