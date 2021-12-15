Producer confirms, La Roca will not return to the saga

DPA

Madrid / 05.08.2021 12:39:12





After the premiere of the ninth installment of Fast and furious, Vin Diesel announced that the saga would end after two more films, being the eleventh film the last one in which the whole family will be seen together. However, there will be a significant absence, as Dwayne Johnson has confirmed that will not play Hobbs again in the two remaining tapes of the franchise.

The person in charge of confirming this information has been the producer Hiram Garcia, who has clarified that the sequel to his spin-off with Jason Statham does go ahead: “At the moment we are trying to imagine what the sequel is going to be, but we have some pretty big ideas. “

During the interview with Collider, Garcia pointed out that after shooting the eighth film, La Roca “made the firm decision to end his time in Fast and Furious for obvious reasons”, referring to the bad relationship between him and Vin Diesel who made filming a nightmare.

“He wished everyone the best and made us focus on other narrative developments,” explained the producer before making it clear that “although he will not be in Fast and furious 10 or 11, that won’t interfere with our plans to Hobbs“.

Garcia has also pointed out that there is a very specific plan of what to do with Hobbs’ character and has been very confident that it will have the approval of the fans: “We are working to give something really unique and fresh and we know that the studio is looking forward to giving it to you as soon as possible “.

Fast and Furious, a long confrontation

During the filming of the eighth film of Fast and furious, Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson had serious disagreements that motivated The Rock to abandon the saga and focus on its own spin-off, Hobbs and shaw. Although during the promotion of the film, both actors made peace publicly, the truce did not last long.

In a recent interview, Diesel has pointed out that the conflict originated when he, as the producer of the saga, acted with a “heavy hand” during the filming of the eighth installment of the saga to bring out the best in Johnson. The protagonist of Black Adam has responded during the promotion of his latest film, Jungle Cruise, sarcastically stating that he has laughed a lot with the statements of his former co-star.

Lnb