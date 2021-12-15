Price of the dollar today December 14, peso loses 27 cents

Today Tuesday, December 14, 2021, the dollar is trading at 21.2513 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso loses almost 27 cents in the exchange rate to remain at 21.2650 per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso depreciated.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, this Tuesday’s session was commanded by caution, with the Mexican peso being the fourth most expensive emerging currency of the day while investors wait for the announcement of the Federal Reserve (Fed) on monetary policy.

Price of the dollar in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 21.2650 – Sale: $ 21.2650

: Buy $ 21.2650 – Sale: $ 21.2650 HSBC : Buy: $ 20.46 – Sale: $ 21.14

: Buy: $ 20.46 – Sale: $ 21.14 Banamex : Buy: $ 20.32 – Sale: $ 21.21

: Buy: $ 20.32 – Sale: $ 21.21 Bancomer: Buy: $ 20.60 – Sale: $ 21.50

Buy: $ 20.60 – Sale: $ 21.50 Banorte: Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.50

Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.50 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 22.00

Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 22.00 IXE: Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.50

Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.50 Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.40

Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.40 Monex: Buy: $ 20.87 – Sale: $ 21.87

Buy: $ 20.87 – Sale: $ 21.87 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 20.20 – Sale: $ 20.59

Buy: $ 20.20 – Sale: $ 20.59 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.60 – Sale: $ 21.60

Buy: $ 20.60 – Sale: $ 21.60 Santander: Buy: $ 20.29 – Sale: $ 21.84

Buy: $ 20.29 – Sale: $ 21.84 Exchange: Buy: $ 20.74 – Sale: $ 21.76

Buy: $ 20.74 – Sale: $ 21.76 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.80 – Sale: $ 21.90

Regarding the bitcoin, at this moment it is at 48,287.6 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

Regarding the euro, this is priced at $ 23.92 pesos, for $ 28.11 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

