Play the lottery from your mobile with TuLotero, possibly the best lottery app on Google Play

The Gordo draw is here: take positions with TuLotero, the best lottery app on Google Play.

Christmas is already on the calendar and once again we get excited again with the gifts, the family feasts and yes, also with the lottery. And is there something more magical than the christmas giveaway?

Because yes, Santa Claus coming down the chimney or the Magi sneaking into our living room are very good, but 400,000 euros the tenth… is already quite a different story.

If like us, when thinking about next day 22 you also notice that “special little itch”, you will like it you know that there is a mobile application that literally it can change your life. We talk, of course, about TuLotero, an app designed for you to play the lottery from your smartphone and that includes enough extras to consider it one of the best, if not the best, lottery apps of all Google Play and that, as every year, give away a share of 1 euro so you can play the Christmas lottery for free (below we will tell you how to get this participation).

What you can do with TuLotero and why you should download it

Much has happened since last year’s Christmas draw, and this summer the TuLotero app for Android was renewed from head to toe adding the long-awaited function of lottery purchase directly from the app, something that is possible to do without commissions, in a 100% safe way and also including the rest of the advantages of TuLotero.

Forget about buying lottery through web pages or through APKs: it’s as simple as downloading the TuLotero app or make sure it is updated to the latest version. If you do, you will have the application on your mobile lottery sales leader in Spain, being able to play the Quiniela, the Primitiva, the EuroMillions and, obviously, the Fat christmas directly from your Android.

With more than 250 million euros awarded in prizes, the TuLotero app will allow you buy tickets in digital or physical form (You can choose if you want to receive them at home or go to look for them at a specific Lottery Administration), keep track of all the draws, seal tickets, participate in different clubs and, of course, share the tenths with your family and friends.

In fact, this last function is one of the best assets of TuLotero, since today and at all levels, This is the best way to share a tenth with someone. It is a very simple method so that anyone with a mobile phone and the TuLotero app can have, in a transparent way and with all the guarantees, their corresponding part of the tenth. You can even buy a tenth, browse your contact list and share a part of the tenth with whoever you want. Easier impossible.

In the event that something is touched, TuLotero will be in charge of managing everything so that the prize is distributed among the participants at no cost and with the highest security. Whether it is a small prize or a pinch of the big ones, the application will divide the money between the personnel who share the tenth, thus saving paperwork and possible misunderstandings.

So you can play the lottery for free with TuLotero

Now, let’s go with the authentic “chicha” of the article: TuLotero’s free euro! Like last year, TuLotero give away a share of one euro In one of its clubs, or what is the same, you can play the Christmas lottery completely free. Can you imagine that it touches you? Next, we tell you how can you activate this special promotion with which you will have a small part of the Andro4all tenth. Keep in mind, yes, that only applies to new users.

Download the TuLotero app from Google Play or from its website.

Click on the “hamburger” icon in the menu (☰) at the top left.

Go to “activate promotions”.

Enter the promo code Andro4all and press the “Redeem code” button (remember that first you will have to verify your phone number)

and press the “Redeem code” button (remember that first you will have to verify your phone number) Ready! You will have a participation of one tenth in the Andro4all club. We play with the number 29512, good luck!

