Pfizer Confirms That Its Covid Pill Works Well

New York.- Pfizer announced Tuesday that its Covid pill prevents severe disease in a crucial clinical trial and is likely to work against the highly mutated omicron variant of the virus.

The results underscore the promise of treatment, which health and medical officials depend on to ease the burden on hospitals as the United States begins a growing fourth wave of the pandemic.

If the Food and Drug Administration authorizes the drug, which could happen in a few days, patients could start receiving it by the end of the year.

Although initially the supply will be limited, public health experts hope that the pills will curb the worst outcomes of the disease, regardless of the variant.

Pfizer said its antiviral pill reduces the risk of hospitalization and death by 88 percent when administered to unvaccinated people who are at high risk for severe Covid within five days of symptoms appearing.

The company also said laboratory experiments indicated the drug targets the key protein variant Omicron, which is increasing in South Africa and Europe is expected to dominate cases in the United States in the coming weeks.

“That would be an incredible and possible transformation. If we can keep people out of hospitals, that would have a huge impact on healthcare, ”said Sara Cherry, a virologist at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.

Pfizer’s promising study was good news on a day when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that a wave of infections, both of the Omicron and Delta variants could arrive as soon as next month, just as the flu and other winter respiratory infections reach their peak.