Peso depreciates almost 1.3% pending Fed announcement

The Mexican peso closed with a heavy fall against the dollar Tuesday’s operations. The local currency lost ground in a market awaiting the monetary policy decision of the Federal Reserve of the United States (Fed) tomorrow, the last of this 2021.

At the local level, operators await the announcement of monetary policy of Banco de México (Banxico). Analysts forecast that the central bank will raise its rate 25 basis points to 5.25 percent on Thursday for the fifth time in a row.

The exchange rate closed operations at 21.2650 units per greenback against a record of 20.9959 units yesterday, with data from the central bank. This meant a drop of 26.91 cents or 1.28 percent for the local currency.

The cross traded in a range between a maximum of 21.2738 units and a minimum level of 20.9695 units. The Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the greenback with a basket of six benchmark currencies, rose 0.25% to 96.56 units.

“The central banks will mark the agenda for this week and the rest of the year,” explained the local CI Bank. “The two variables that focus attention are the evolution of the Omicron variant of coronavirus and the control of inflation.”

jose.rivera@eleconomista.mx

kg