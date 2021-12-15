Penelope Cruz, surrounded by friends, is honored at the MoMa in New York

Her talent, beauty and professionalism have earned her many titles. After a year full of successes and receiving the Volpi Cup, the highest award at the Venice Festival, for his work in Parallel mothers, his new film under the command of his mentor Pedro Almodovar, Penelope Cruz became last night in the protagonist of an extraordinary tribute that the Museum of Modern Art of New York (MoMA) gave him. Dressed to impress, with a design worn by a Chanel princess, a signature of which she has been an ambassador since 2018, the Oscar winner for Vicky Cristina Barcelona received this honoree for being a “artist of global importance”.

Surrounded by the affection of numerous Hollywood stars like Ricky Martin, Anne Hathaway, Rosalía, Zac Posen, Rebecca Hall and Diane Kruger, The Spanish actress shone and could not avoid dedicating this tribute to her great friend Pedro Almodóvar, who that night could not accompany her but sent an affectionate video full of admiration and pride to his muse. Excited and grateful for Almodóvar’s words, Javier Bardem’s wife made a profile of his life and recalled how at 19 she went to New York to learn English in order to enter the mecca of cinema. “I would not receive this tribute at MoMa if I had not had the privilege of working with brilliant directors, who have inspired me, taught, they have helped me grow as an artist and as a person. I want to thank everyone tonight, and especially my Pedro, who instructed me not to be afraid and to trust myself. With him I continue to learn to act. “Her role as Janis, a courageous mother in Parallel mothers is bringing him immense joys and who knows if a fourth Oscar nomination.

In the video the film director recalled a conversation with the actress they had when they promoted Everything about my mother in 1999. “You told me that when I grow up you will take care of me. I’m not that old yet, but I hope you keep your word “, he pointed out, causing laughter in the audience. “When I am an old man, I hope that you will come and become, in this case, my mother. Be a reflection of all the mothers that you have been to me throughout these seven films”, noted the filmmaker whose film has received two Golden Globe nominations.

Penelope takes over from George Clooney, who received this same tribute last year, and it comes to the Madrid interpreter a decade after it was given to Pedro Almodóvar. Cruz joins the select group of honorees that include names such as Martin Scorsese, Tom Hanks, Julianne Moore, Cate Blanchett, and Quentin Tarantino. The gala has raised funds to bring great cinematographic works to the museum’s collection. The museum’s cinema department includes more than 30,000 films and 1.5 million film frames.







