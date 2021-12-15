Paul Dano to play Steven Spielberg’s father in his autobiographical film

MADRID, Apr 9. (CultureOcio) –

With the premiere of his version of the popular musical ‘West Side Story’, which will hit theaters at the end of the year, on the horizon, Steven spielberg continues to work on his new film, a film that will be Freely inspired by his childhood and adolescence experiences. A project that Paul Dano has just joined, which will give life to a character a character based on the filmmaker’s father.

As reported by Deadline, Dano joins the cast of this project with autobiographical overtones by Spielberg in which the names of Michelle williams as the mother of the young protagonist and of Seth rogen as the favorite uncle of the director’s alter-ego. Filming is scheduled to begin this summer and the film will see the light of day in theaters over the next year.

This will be the first time that the actor from Little Miss Sunshine Y Wells of Ambition work under Spielberg. Dano also have pending release The Batman, the new version of the DC comics superhero directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson and in which he plays the villain Enigma.

Spielberg himself He is already working on the script for the film, his first libretto since in 2001 he signed with Ian Watson the script of ‘AI Artificial Intelligence’. On this occasion, Spielberg is developing the story, which will relate the childhood and adolescence of a young man in Arizona, along with Tony Kushner, a screenwriter with whom he has collaborated on films such as’Lincoln ‘ or ‘Munich’.