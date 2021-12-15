‘Parker’ withstood more than 1,000 degrees Celsius and these are his findings

NASA announced that the Parker probe managed to fly through the Sun’s upper atmosphere, the corona, sampling particles and their magnetic fields. This new milestone will allow scientists to discover information about our closest star and its influence on the Solar System.

Launched by NASA in 2018 with the intention of exploring the mysteries of the Sun traveling closer to him than any previous shipAfter three years and decades of its conception, it is finally in a position to give more information.

Here you can see the full explanation of their journey

This is the journey of the probe

So far Parker has made big finds, including the 2019 discovery of zig-zag magnetic structures in the solar wind called curves and with this close-up, the probe was able to help determine that these changes originate on the solar surface.

Parker is scheduled to perform 21 close approaches to the Sun over the next seven years, this time getting closer to about 6.2 million kilometers from the Sun’s surface in 2024, coming closer than Mercury.



This image represents the Parker Solar Probe distances to the Sun for some of these milestones and discoveries.

For your moments of approach, your 4.5-inch-thick carbon composite shields should withstand temperatures close to 1377 ° C.

Flying so close to the Sun, the Parker probe detects conditions in the magnetically dominated layer of the solar atmosphere, the corona, that we have never been able to before

Nour Raouafi, Project Scientist

Parker’s entry into the crown of the Sun

On April 28 of this year, during its eighth flyby, the probe encountered specific magnetic and particle conditions at 18.8 solar radii, about 13 million kilometers above the surface, which allowed the scientists to know that they had crossed the critical surface of Alfvén that marks the end of the atmosphere and the beginning of the solar wind, to enter its atmosphere for the first time.

During this flyby Parker entered and exited the crown several times, determining that it was not a smooth surface and was made up of peaks and valleys that wrinkled its surface. Now with this information scientists will seek to learn how events on the Sun affect the solar atmosphere.

In the following animation you can see the captured particles by the probe as it enters the Sun’s corona:

Then he approached 10 million kilometers from the surface, where he found a feature in the crown called pseudostreamer, a massive structure that rises above the surface of the sun and can be seen from Earth in solar eclipses, which is similar to a “storm eye” where the particles move slower and the curves decrease.

The next probe approach is expected to be in January next year, thus allowing new information to be obtained to understand and forecast extreme spatial weather events that can disrupt telecommunications and even damage satellites around the Earth.