Palmoplatar pustolosis: high dependence on the dermatologist

The palmoplantar pustulosis (PPP) it is one of the chronic diseases in dermatology with less epidemiological data. To eradicate this situation, researchers from the Harvard Medical School department decided to retrospectively and longitudinally evaluate 20 academic practices of 197 patients in the United States.

According to the trial, peer-reviewed and published in JAMA Dermatology, the “main result” was to describe the cpatient characteristics, associated medical comorbidities, treatment patterns, complications, and use of specific medical care for palmoplantar pustolosis.

Some results that the researchers synthesized in a presence of persistent symptoms a continued use of health care, and a lack of consensus regarding effective treatments. “This emphasizes the unmet medical need in this population,” the study authors detail.

What are the results for each indicator of palmoplantar pustulosis?

This longitudinal and retrospective case series from 20 academic dermatology practices in the United States included a sample of 197 adults who met the European Network of Experts’ Network of Rare and Severe Psoriasis consensus definition for PPP between January 1, 2007 and on December 31, 2018. Of the 197 patients analyzed, 145 (73.6 percent) were women and the mean age was 53 years with a mean follow-up time of 22.1 months.

The results on medical comorbidities indicated that the 48.2 percent of patients suffered from foot painl, and 19.8 percent reported difficulty using their hands and / or feet. Regarding the type of therapies, the 35.5 percent were treated with systemic treatments and the use of more than 20 different systemic therapies.

According to the dependence of the patient with palmoplantar pustulosis compared to the professional dermatologist, there was a high annual frequency of visits to the specialist. “In patients with at least 6 months of follow-up, a median of 3.7 visits to the dermatology service per year was reported. An average that exceeded 18.8 percent of patients, who had 5 or more visits during the study period.