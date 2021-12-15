Our Favorite Healthy Habits of 2021

(Getty Images)

What good things did you do for yourself in 2021?

This year in the supplement Well we suggest a series of little habits that can make your life a little better. It is not too late to try them out and pick a few that you would like to adopt. Here we suggest eight of our favorites.

Take advantage of the best hours of the day

What time of day do you feel best? Some of us feel more energetic in the early hours of the morning. For the more nocturnal, the night can be the best time of the day. Now ask yourself: “How do I use those hours?” Do you spend your best hours checking emails, catching up on work, or doing chores for your family? Try to spend that time on yourself. Use it to focus on your priorities, instead of dedicating yourself to the priorities of others. You can use that hour or two for whatever you want: it could be for a hobby, a project that you are passionate about, time with your kids, or even to volunteer and help others. Reserving your best hours to focus on your personal goals and values ​​is the best way of self-care.

Enjoy exercise snacks

Too often we think of exercise as a formal activity that we have to do for an hour at the gym every day. However, several studies show that short workouts several times a day can seriously improve your overall fitness and health. Just as you sometimes have a handful of potato chips or dried fruit to break the monotony of your day, an exercise “snack” is a quick break so you can get moving. Get up and walk when you’re on the phone. Jump, squat, or abs, or go upstairs for 20 seconds. My favorite snack is doing ten wall push-ups.

Take a gratitude photo

If a gratitude journal isn’t your thing, make a plan to take a photo a day of something special in your life. It can be a nice photo of your dog, a sunset or a delicious meal. Take a moment to study the photo, reflect on your feelings of gratitude, and then share it with a friend or post it on social media. When we strive to fixate on our surroundings or show appreciation for the people, places, or things that make us happy, it is called “savoring.” Scientists know that savoring exercises can lead to significant gains in happiness and general well-being.

Create a list of “feelings”

Every day when you brush your teeth or make your coffee, ask yourself: How are you, really? Think of a word that accurately describes how you feel. Disturbing? Energetic? Enjoyed? Tired? (Avoid standard responses like “good,” “great,” or “average.”) This simple tagging activity is surprisingly effective in defusing stress and eliminating negative thoughts. (The Hoffman Institute has a detailed list of sentiments at hoffmaninstitute.org). Studies show that When we describe our feelings, we help deactivate our brain’s emotional alarm system and decrease our response to stress.. Ask your children to choose a word that describes their feelings every day. It can be a fun family routine that surprises you.

(Getty Images)

Do a five finger meditation

This is one easy way to calm down, no matter where you are. Use the index finger of one hand to trace the outline of the opposite hand. While tracing one finger up, inhale. As you draw it down, breathe out. Continue finger by finger until you have traced the entire hand. Now reverse the directions and do it again, making sure to inhale when drawing up and exhale when drawing down. I have used this method on airplanes, before getting the COVID vaccine, and during stressful meetings, and it always works.

Make easy

In the scientific study of habit formation, that makes it more difficult to achieve your goal is called friction, which usually comes in three ways: distance, time and effort. The frictionless habits that you will maintain are those that are convenient, occur close to home, and do not require a lot of time or effort. For example, one of my goals this year was to cook more and stop ordering take-out or buying expensive groceries prepared in stores. I hated going to the supermarket and it was difficult for me to cook for one person. Then I read an article by Wirecutter about the best meal kit delivery services and realized that it could make cooking at home easier for me. I started using the Martha Stewart and Marley Spoon meal kits, and it was like having a personal chef. By eliminating friction, cooking is now fun, easy, and delicious.

(Credit: Getty)

Look at the jellyfish

One of the best mindfulness tips I came across this year was from Cord Jefferson, the television screenwriter who thanked his therapist on national television when he won an Emmy award. Jefferson told me that he had a hard time doing traditional meditation, but that he enjoyed watching a webcam showing the jellyfish at the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Bookmark the address of the jellyfish chamber at montereybayaquarium.org and lose yourself in the gentle pulsing of jellyfish for a brief mindful pause during your workday.

Find a wellness partner

Pick a friend share your health goals and make a plan. Meet once or twice a week to go for a walk. Or it can be a daily text message to see how the diet is going or a call from Zoom to work together on a housekeeping project. Studies show that we are more likely to reach our goals when a friend joins us on an adventure.

© The New York Times 2021