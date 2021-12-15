Our dream come true 😍! This is what Keanu Reeves looks like as a Disney prince

Who doesn’t love Keanu reeves? The actor has established himself in the hearts of millions of fans thanks to his talent and charisma. He has managed to forge an impressive career in Hollywood thanks to the excellent curation of his roles on the big and small screen, however this is the first time we have seen him as a true fairy tale prince.

Actually, if you think about it, Keanu He is an excellent candidate to play this character: noble, tender, with an excellent sense of humor, attractive, altruistic, with a great physique and a very good heart. The ideal couple of many … and many.

Although his best performances are believed to be when he has starred in action films, his sensitive side has also been impressive, the fantasy of every fan who dreams of him. Keanu I rescue him from the highest tower of a castle, or from the spell of an evil witch.

However, a woman managed to dress elegantly Keanu like a true member of royalty, this is Crystal Ro, an illustrator who drew the actor in a couple of ideal settings, from films of Disney princesses.

Crystal is a digital illustrator from the United States and in recent years has become very popular on social media thanks to cartoons from body positivity, relationships or tributes to popular Star Wars and Disney classics that he uploads to his Instagram.

One of his most popular drawings was his adaptation of the cute Baby Yoda, whom he managed to transform into a Disney princess. But, this time what he did was replace the princes Eric (The Little Mermaid), Henry or Charming (Cinderella), Felipe (Sleeping Beauty) for the de Keanu reeves.

This is how thousands of admirers of Crystal’s work and followers of Reeves They have been captivated by the images, remembering the feeling that these characters caused when they knew their love story in childhood. Although to be honest, Keanu He would take those roles to another level, either with his charisma or with his skills on set.

To the delight of everyone, Crystal Ro also shared a couple of black and white illustrations to be able to fill them with color with the personal style of those interested. Download, print and color them!

Hopefully Disney will pay attention to this initiative and seriously consider Keanu Reeves as the prince of the next live action. For the sake of humanity, something like this is needed to forget everything that happened in recent years.

