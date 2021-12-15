Oppo manages to make the crease disappear almost completely in its first folding phone

Image : Oppo

Following in the wake of brands like Samsung or Huawei, Oppo also wanted try your luck in the foldable smartphone market. And today we are in luck, because Oppo’s first folding phone is here. With all of you: the Oppo Find N.

His new creation has a design similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, with a large 7.1-inch AMOLED interior screen and a 5.49-inch exterior that we can use when the phone is folded. Both displays have been provided by Samsung and feature a Full HD + resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Judging by the first images that are circulating from the phone, the fold of the two screens is much less visible – up to 80% less according to Oppo itself – than what we have seen in its direct competitors. The Chinese brand has patented a folding mechanism that is capable of withstanding up to 200,000 folds, although we will have to wait to get it in hand to be able to assess this aspect as it deserves. .

Inside, it has everything we could expect from a top-of-the-range phone: a Snapdragon 888 processor (although not the best Qualcomm chip to date), 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. It also comes with a 4500 mAh battery with 33 W fast charging.

Image : Oppo

But not everything is going to be hardware. Oppo has also introduced some changes in its operating system to enhance some of the advantages of folding phones, such as multitasking, now allowing to open a kind of floating columns that only occupy part of the two screens; or custom versions of certain applications, such as the camera, which allows us to rest the mobile on one of the halves, that acts as a tripod, while we see what we are recording for the other.

Oh, and speaking of cameras, the Oppo Find N has 5 lenses in total. Three meet In the back: a 50 MP f / 1.8 main lens, a 50 MP f / 2.2 wide-angle, and a 13 MP f / 2.4 telephoto lens. Inside it brings a 32 MP f / 2.4 camera and also includes another one on the front exterior screen.

The Oppo folding will go on sale on December 23 in China, with a base price of about 1066 euros, although the company has not yet confirmed if it will reach other markets later .