One of the best controllers for Xbox, the Razer Wolverine V2, at half price on Amazon, for 62 euros

Razer is one of the most recognized manufacturers in the gaming world with extensive experience in the sector, and one of those products that you have to have is this Xbox controller that, in addition to having an excellent design in the traditional colors of the console. You can get it by 62 euros which is an accessible price, in the following lines I will tell you about its characteristics.

On the front of the remote you have at your disposal two multifunction buttons that you can reassign with Razer Controller Setup for Xbox, this so you can customize the buttons as you wish and according to your play style. The controller has an ergonomic design so that it is very comfortable to use during long gaming sessions, offering you a quite natural grip.

Get this Razer Wolverine V2 controller on sale at Amazon

This remote has a crosshead and machined buttons Razer that offer a touch-sensitive activation so that it is much faster to your movements, when using it you have a feeling that the buttons are padded and its rebound is very soft.

By having an excellent grip you have an agile interaction with the command or control, it even has non-slip rubber grip so it doesn’t slip out of your hand so easily. When you play for hours it is normal that your hands sweat a little and to avoid accidents that rubber was added, 20 years ago the controls were not like that and surely you once had a dislike for an accidental fall.

Last updated on 2021-11-20. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you want activate trigger mode You must do it with the two sliders at the bottom of the remote, this greatly reduces the travel distance to the main triggers, which will provide you with a much faster rate of fire.

It also has a 3.5 mm audio output that, according to the comments I have read, offers a good sound to your gaming helmets or headphones, both in bass, bass, echo, etc. This remote It is compatible with the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Windows 10 64 Bit PCs, as well as previous Xbox One.

Having read all these features, you can already get an idea of ​​what this Xbox controller offers, the name is also great, it must be said, it is read Razer Wolverine V2 and remind me of the legendary character from Marvel Comics and the movies starring Hugh jackman. As I said at the beginning its price is 62 euros And it is in an incredible offer where it is half of its original price, a bargain.

Last updated on 2021-11-20. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.