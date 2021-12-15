On countdown, Kylie Jenner celebrates her baby shower

A source close to the Kardashian Jenner families commented that the sisters wanted the party to be as intimate as possible and that is why they only invited people who really have a very loving relationship with Kylie, which is why friends were present and also their nieces and nephews, mostly on Caitlyn’s side.

Khloé personally took care that all the attendees were very spoiled and for that she had a massage station installed in her house, of course they could not miss a wide variety of sweets and to avoid curious glances, she also placed a tent with tables , which ensured greater privacy.

It is not yet known when the “stork of Paris” will arrive this time for Kylie, what is a fact is that it will not be long, since it was in August when it was reported that she was pregnant, but by that time a few months had already passed of the sweet waiting of the also model.

It is also not known if Jenner’s firstborn, Stormi, She is going to become the older sister of another girl or a boy, since the socialite has not wanted to reveal the sex of her baby, as is very customary among celebrities, although she has always preferred, next to the father Travis scott, keep details on a low profile.