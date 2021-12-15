Ómicron: How serious is the new variant of the coronavirus?

The omicron variant of the covid, which first emerged in southern Africa in late November, has now spread to at least 55 countries around the world, including the United Kingdom.

Another 249 infections of the latest covid-19 variant were detected in Britain on Thursday, bringing the total to 819, according to the UK Health Security Agency. The arrival of omicron forced the government of Boris Johnson to reintroduce social restrictions for the first time since “Freedom Day” on July 19.

Meanwhile, the UK’s already high but stable infection rate started to rise in the run-up to Christmas and there are fears that a winter spike like the one we saw after the 2020 festive season could once again threaten to overwhelm the NHS (UK National Health Service) and perhaps raises the need for even more stringent ‘Plan C’ (contingency plans) measures.

However, while the omicron variant is believed to be more transmittable than the delta variant, the latter is the dominant one in the UK. The truth is that more “real world” data is still needed before the extent of the threat it poses can be determined.

What we do know about the variant at this early stage is the following.

Scientists in the UK first learned about it on 23 November when samples from South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong were uploaded to a covid monitoring program, although subsequent examination of their genetic sequencing has indicated that it may have appeared for the first time. in mid October.

The WHO (World Health Organization), alarmed by the 32 mutations in the omicron spike protein, something that suggests it could have the potential to evade the set of currently available covid vaccines, moved to declare it a “variant of concern ”On November 26.

That anxiety was shared by England’s deputy chief medical officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, when he said at a press conference on November 29: “The number of mutations present, already in principle, makes us worry about a possible effect on effectiveness. of the vaccine ”.

One of the difficulties with the variant is that currently only a PCR test, which, unlike a lateral flow test, is sent to a laboratory for examination, can determine which particular variant of COVID-19 you contracted. one person, a process that can take up to 14 days.

The fact that omicron symptoms appear to be mild and that COVID already shares similarities with the common cold, such as stuffy noses, sore throats and headaches, further complicates the diagnosis.

But so far, at the time of this writing (December 10), no one is recorded to have died as a result of becoming ill with the omicron variant, and the ECDC (European Center for Disease Prevention and Control) confirms this. in its latest update, which registers 402 cases in the European Union and 1,378 more in the rest of the world.

However, statistically, it can only be a matter of time before that changes.

“There is still not enough information to make a definitive evaluation of the variant, but every day we learn more,” he told Prevention Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease expert at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

“It is not clear how ‘deadly’ this variant is, because so far no deaths have been reported, but deaths are delayed.”

Speaking specifically about the situation in the UK, Professor John Edmunds, a member of the government’s Sage (Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies), stated at a Royal Society of Medicine briefing this week that he was confident that the UK would see a “pretty big wave of omicrons” and deaths in the coming months and warned that the virus would continue to evolve to escape immunity.

“We’re getting a lot of cases and that will result in a lot of hospitalizations and unfortunately it will result in a lot of deaths, I’m pretty sure of that,” Professor Edmunds said.

“What happens next? It is quite clear that the virus is not done with evolution. It will continue to evolve. For a long time I thought that what we will begin to see is that the virus evolves towards an immune escape rather than something necessarily more transmissible. “

The expert called the need for social restrictions like those reintroduced by Johnson and other political leaders in Western Europe as “a necessary evil.” He admitted that they are “very damaging to parts of the economy, the hospitality sector, the retail sector in particular,” but insisted: “Unfortunately, we have to. The speed at which this virus spreads doubles every two or three days ”.

Professor Edmunds shared the UK government’s call for the public to receive their booster shots of the vaccine, which the prime minister hoped would be enough to keep the virus at bay this winter before the sudden appearance of omicron forced it. .

That raises questions about the effectiveness of our existing vaccines against the new variant.

Results from preliminary studies from the German Center for Infection Research found that there were significant reductions in antibody potency for the Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna and Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccines when faced with omicron.

However, two doses of any of those vaccines should offer some protection against serious disease according to the WHO, which has said that “current vaccines are still effective against serious disease and death.”

Meanwhile, manufacturers have vowed to work “full throttle” to produce an omicron-specific inoculation and hope to have a version in March 2022.