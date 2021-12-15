OJ Simpson is a totally free man after 13 years: his probation ended

(AP)

OJ Simpson, the football player turned movie star whose double murder trial shocked and divided America in the 1990s, He is a completely free man after serving his period of probation, police confirmed Tuesday.

Simpson, now 74, was released from jail in Nevada in 2017, where he had served nine years for armed robbery in a case involving sports memorabilia. He was scheduled to end his probation in February.

“The Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners conducted an early discharge hearing for Mr. Simpson,” explained Nevada police spokesman Kim Yoko Smith.

“The decision to grant early release from parole was ratified on December 6, 2021. The Board granted credits in an amount equal to the remaining time of the sentence to reduce the sentence to time served.”

OJ Simpson, before being released from the correctional facility

Simpson’s soap opera public life began as a prominent offensive running back in college football, winning the coveted Heisman Trophy for best player in the nation, which preceded a stellar career in the NFL.

It became a box office success for movies and commercials.

Then, In 1994, millions of Americans watched the Simpsons chase on the roads of Southern California live on television. He was traveling aboard a white Bronco driven by a friend and which was followed by a police convoy, in an alleged attempt to flee before the alleged double murder of his ex-wife and a friend of hers.

Motorcyclists and police cars chase the white Ford Bronco in which OJ Simpson was riding during a 90-minute chase that took the United States in suspense on June 17, 1994 (Jean-Marc Giboux / Liaison)

Simpson was acquitted in 1995 by a Los Angeles jury, in a case denounced by many as a media circus that became known as the “Trial of the Century,” with leading lawyers and a dramatic twist on whether the gloves found at the crime scene fit his hands.

The verdict was greeted with disbelief by many Americans, and opinion about the African-American athlete’s guilt was sharply divided on racial terms.

OJ Simpson celebrates the ruling that found him not guilty in the 1995 deaths of his ex-wife and a friend of hers. He is surrounded by his attorneys F. Lee Bailey (left) and Johnnie Cochan Jr (right) (Agence France Presse / Getty Images)

The case became the Emmy-winning FX television series “The People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story,” which aired in 2016.

Simpson was found liable for the deaths in a 1997 civil lawsuit and ordered to pay $ 33.5 million. for damages to the family of Ron Goldman, who was stabbed to death along with Simpson’s ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson.

Simpson maintains his innocence and has always denied that he tried to flee during the famous manhunt, despite ignoring a police deadline for turning himself in.

OJ Simpson and his ex-wife Nicole Brown

The former player told a Los Angeles police detective by phone during the slow-speed chase to “let everyone know that he was not running away,” but that he was visiting Nicole’s grave.

A duffel bag containing Simpson’s passport and cash, as well as a pistol, found by police in the car led many to question his intentions, however the prosecution never produced them as evidence.

Later, Simpson wrote a book entitled “If I had done it,” which provided a hypothetical description of the murders.

