Official! Diego Valdés, first reinforcement of America heading to Clausura 2022

Diego Valdés leaves Santos to join the ranks of Coapa heading to the first semester of 2022

America announced the arrival of the South American midfielder Diego Valdes, who became the first reinforcement of the capital team for the Closing 2022.

The Coapa team presented Valdés after weeks of negotiations and after conducting medical examinations.

🦅 | Diego Valdés is the new reinforcement of América for the Clausura 2022.

Welcome Diego!#AlwaysEagles 🔵🟡 #ValdésEsÁguila pic.twitter.com/n2BT2jELLE – Club America (@ClubAmerica) December 15, 2021

Valdés, 27, joins the ranks of América from Santos, a team in which he was between 2019 and 2021, time in which he played 101 games with the warriors, in which he scored 21 goals and gave 18 assists.

Before the Chilean came to the Torreón squad, Valdés was in Morelia, his first team in Mexican soccer. He arrived at the Purépechas for the Apertura 2016 and left after the Apertura 2018. With Monarcas he played 98 matches, with 13 annotations and 14 passes for his teammates to score.

The new reinforcement of the Eagles, through his Instagram account thanked the Santos team for the opportunity to wear his shirt and mentioned that “today I have to take a very big step”, but made it clear that the Torreón team “for many years he gave me everything ”.

“Grateful for life and for everyone who has supported me at every moment of my career. Today I have to take a big step, leaving Club Santos, a team that for years gave me everything. It gave me the opportunity to grow as a player and as a person, where with successes and errors I was learning and from where I only get words of gratitude ”, he said.

In the same way, he thanked “colleagues, coaches, leaders, each one of the workers and, above all, fans, I have nothing left to thank them for. Also to the Orlegi group for making Santos a great team ”, he concluded.

The official presentation of the Chilean comes just one day after the fans of America had shown their dissatisfaction on social networks through the #SinRefuerzosNoHayAbono, a hashtag that was positioned among the first trends of Twitter.

Valdés becomes the first reinforcement of the Eagles for the Clausura 2022, after the feathered ones add two tournaments in which they have not been able to pass the barrier of the quarterfinals, both with Santiago Solari on the bench.

The official debut of Valdés with the azulcremas colors could be until Friday, January 7, 2022 at 9:00 p.m., the day on which America will debut in the Clausura 2022 against Puebla at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium.