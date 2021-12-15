Not just Nathy Peluso! 5 famous people who suffer from heterochromia and you didn’t know it (PHOTOS)

Without a doubt the talent and personality of Nathy Peluso He has caught the attention of the public who enjoy his songs, with a very particular style he always manages to be in the center of attention and attract all eyes.

But Nathy Peluso has a very particular characteristic that is impossible to imitate, in its first appearances Nathy He wore his beautiful brown eyes, but what a surprise his followers took when he later presented himself with a peculiar blue eye.

At first it was believed that this change was part of the creative concept of the composer who again sought to give something to talk about to attract attention to her presentations, but shortly after it was discovered that it was not a contact lens, but a genetic strangeness.

Although it does not represent a health risk for the singer, heterochromia is an extremely rare condition in humans as it is much more common to occur in other species of the animal kingdom, such as dogs and cats. It can also cause changes in hair and skin color, but it is more common to affect the eyes.

Some cases of heterochromia are easily distinguished because the color change in the iris of the eyes is extremely noticeable since it may be that one has a brown color and another blue or green color as in the case of Nathy Peluso and in other cases it is not so noticeable since the changes in the coloration are much more subtle.

5 famous people with heterochromia

David Bowie

Henry cavill

Kate bosworth

Mila Kunis

Daniela ruah

What Causes Heterochromia?

Although specialists point out that there are various causes that cause heterochromia, these are some of the influencing factors.