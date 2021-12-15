no one supports you in your desire

Who could deny Keanu Reeves anything? Who would be so cruel to deny Neo or John Wick anything? And more after what happened with Cyberpunk 2077. Although it is hard to believe, this has been happening for a long time. Reeves has spent years trying to rescue a character he played in the past: John constantine. The actor has taken advantage of his interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to launch a new probe in search of someone to listen to him.

The question during the interview was: What other role from the past would you like to reprise? Considering his current fame, who would deny him anything? Keanu Reeves explained that the latter is not true, that he has been denied over the years to reprise the role of Constantine. “That is not true! That happens. I would love to play John Constantine from the Constantine movie again“Reeves says. He adds that he tried to pull off a sequel years ago, but no one in Hollywood showed interest. The actor ends with a disheartening:”I tried stephen“.

Reeves played John Constantine, an exorcist from the DC universe and a member of the Justice League Dark, in a film in 2005. In the comics, Constantine faces more supernatural and magical threats which the Justice League does not face.

While critics weren’t enthusiastic about the movie at the time (it’s 46% on Rotten Tomatoes), Constantine has become a cult movie for fans of the actor. The cast includes actors / actresses such as Rachel Weisz, Tilda Swinton, and Peter Stormare.

Considering the path that DC has taken with its productions, it is highly unlikely that Constantine will return … although it is always nice to dream. Currently the DC Universe is focused on moving forward Ezra Miller’s Flash movie, which will host the Flashpoint event and introduce Sasha Calle’s Supergirl, and The Batman by Matt Reeves starring Robert Pattinson.

Meanwhile, Keanu Reeves has recovered another character from his past: Neo from The Matrix for the movie The Matrix Resurrections and experience Matrix Awakens, a test showing the potential of Unreal Engine 5. Recently, Keanu Reeves filming finished for John Wick 4 and made some Cyberpunk 2077 statements that put CD Projekt Red in the wrong place.