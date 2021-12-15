Nintendo patents seem to reveal new mechanics of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 – Nintenderos

We continue to receive exciting content for fans who are really looking forward to this release. It has recently been published a compilation of patents that seems to be related to mechanics of the sequel.

The list that you have below includes the main points of an analysis of a series of official Nintendo patents where mechanics that have been identified in the trailers of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. They are as follows:

Immersion in floating islands In this first patent (20210370175) we can observe the conditions that are necessary for the protagonist Link to submerge from somewhere on the ground to the surface of the floating islands scattered across the skies of Hyrule. Note that there is no specific starting point and the island can be accessed from bottom to top at any location as long as the angle of the terrain is close to something flat (even diagonal), not a pre-programmed point. Ability to stop and turn time The patent (20210370178) above shows the mechanism that allows the protagonist to “go back” in time for a brief moment to perform combined actions with the Sheikah Stone on certain objects – either to solve puzzles or even to ambush and defeat the enemies. With this ability, the object returns from the end point to the start point while emptying a “meter”. Free fall and air combat Finally, the previous patent (20210370179) brings another interesting novelty to the game, which is the possibility of performing a free fall with Link while performing actions in the air. According to this patent, the character could turn in different directions, even with his back to the ground, and even use the bow in those different directions so that even more actions can be performed during hypothetical aerial combat. This airborne dive is a direct inspiration from stunt skydivers who use maneuvers to control their falling speed after jumping from airplanes.

What do you think? Feel free to let us know in the comments. You can also find our full coverage of the title here.

Via. Source.