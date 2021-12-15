Nintendo announces these Holiday Deals of up to 75% on over 1000 games in the Switch eShop – Nintenderos

Good news from Nintendo Europe The company has launched a new promotion for this season with discounts on the Nintendo Switch eShop.

As shared, this promotion will be available from tomorrow, December 16 to Tuesday, December 30 at 23:59 CET. Specifically, the promotion will offer discounts of up to 75% on various titles. For now these offers are only available in Europe, but remember that you can access the eShop for this territory by following these steps.

Here are the most outstanding ones that have already been confirmed (the entire list with more than 1000 titles will be available tomorrow):

Just Dance 2022 Ubisoft 33% Among us Innersloth twenty% Overcooked! two Team17 75% The Outer Worlds Take-Two Interactive 60% Final Fantasy VII Square enix fifty% Sonic mania SEGA fifty% Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Ubisoft 63% Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster Square enix fifty% Cuphead StudioMDHR 30% Dragon ball fighterz Bandai namco 84% Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition Ubisoft 75% Monopoly for Nintendo Switch Ubisoft 75% Trivial Pursuit Live! Ubisoft 60% The Jackbox Party Pack 7 Jackbox Games 35% Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Bandai namco 80% Resident Evil 4 Capcom 25% FAST RMX Shin’en Multimedia fifty% Borderlands Legendary Collection Take-Two Interactive 60% BioShock Remastered Take-Two Interactive 60% Little Nightmares II Bandai namco 33% Trials of Mana Square enix fifty% Hot Wheels Unleashed Milestone 30% No more heroes Marvelous fifty% Stick Fight: The Game Landfall games 30% Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cloud Version Square enix 35%

What do you think? You can find similar offers at this link.

Fountain.