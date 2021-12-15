Nine Romantic Movies You Can Watch On Amazon Prime Video This Christmas

At Christmas, the blanket and movie mood is high. In addition, the reunion with loved ones seems to make us more sensitive and a good romantic movie goes smoothly. In Prime Video, a platform to which we have access (the same as Prime Music) just by being subscribed to Amazon Prime, we can find a good selection if we search. Which, by the way, in the event that you are not yet a member, you can try it for 30 days for free, a plus to see if it adapts well to your needs and that on dates like these it is great. After this trial period, it costs 3.99 euros per month or 36 euros per year. For the rest, so that you don’t waste time deciding what to see from its extensive catalog, We have preselected these jewels of the genre for all tastes.

Last christmas





This is a “last call” for Last Christmas because this romantic Christmas movie will disappear from the streaming platform on December 24th. A great plan for before or after dinner on Christmas Eve. Emilia Clarke brings to life a young woman who is haunted by bad luck and that he agrees to work at Christmas in a department store. This job as Santa’s elf will change his luck because there Kate will meet Tom and everything turns out to be too good to be true.

Side effects of love





Henry Page is a teenage student who considers himself a hopeless romantic even though he has never fallen in love. He aspires to be editor of the high school newspaper and lives focused on his studies to get into a good university … until young Grace Town enters his class. She is not exactly the girl of his dreams but, little by little, he falls in love with her and the two are chosen to edit the institute’s newspaper. Side Effects of Love also stars Lili Reinhart and Austin Abrams.

The summer that we live





In The Summer We Live in 1998, Isabel, a journalism student, was forced to do her internship at the newspaper in a small Galician coastal town. When she arrives, she wants to start putting everything she has learned into practice as soon as possible, but the position assigned to her is the last thing she expected: writing and managing the obituaries. Of course, it ends up becoming the gateway to an investigation that He will take her to different parts of Spain in search of an impossible love story.

Gloria Bell





Oscar winner Julianne Moore plays in Gloria Bell to a free-spirited divorcee who spends her days working in an office and at night she unleashes herself dancing in the different discos in Los Angeles. When she meets Arnold, her life changes radically as she finds herself immersed in an unexpected romance. A film that focuses on mature love.

Cinderella

The remake The Disney classic that Amazon has made is the best of all that have seen the light of day. Camila Cabello’s Cinderella is a strong female role model, an entrepreneur who dreams of being a businesswoman. She is not a damsel in distress, she has her job and her dreams. And he prefers to wear sneakers to heels. She is a feminist princess, although that does not mean that she cannot fall madly in love with the prince.

The map of the perfect little things





Mark is a resourceful teenager who live happily the same day in an endless loop, and whose world is turned upside down when he meets the mysterious Margaret, also trapped in the time loop. They form a magnetic couple that sets out to find all the little things that make that day perfect, but also the way to one day escape. That you remember something? The Perfect Little Things Map definitely has a lot in common with The Groundhog Day.

Little italy





From Little italy, with Emma Roberts and Haydn Christensen, has been said to be like Romeo and Juliet but with pizzas. And it is that, in it, two young people must learn to deal with their new love relationship while their families compete with each other in a war to monopolize the pizza restaurant market.

The Holiday





The Holiday It is a classic that could not be missed in this selection because it is available on Amazon Prime to see as many times as you want. Amanda Woods (Cameron Diaz) is an American girl who works in the movie trailer industry and has just broken up with her boyfriend. For her part, Iris Simpkins (Kate Winslet) is the editor of a popular wedding column and lives in a charming country house in England. Via Internet, both reach an agreement to exchange their respective homes during Christmas. Which will mean a new point in their love lives.

It had to be You





In It had to be you, the character of Amy Adams is a young woman in love who goes to Dublin to ask her boyfriend to marry her. She will do so following an Irish tradition, according to which only one day every four years a woman can propose to her boyfriend with the certainty that she will not be rejected. However, during the trip, an unforeseen circumstance will force her to ask for help from a rude Irish innkeeper who will have to help her if she wants to arrive in time to make her marriage proposal.

