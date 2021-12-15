Nike buys a company that makes virtual shoes and NFT

Image : RTFKT

If there were people who were buying land or even luxury yachts that did not exist outside of the metaverse at exorbitant prices, it was a matter of time before things more “mundane” like some slippers will make the leap into the virtual world. Nike just take the plunge.

The news means that the sportswear giant has acquired the startup RTFKT Studios, which it calls as “A leading brand that leverages cutting-edge innovation to deliver next-generation collectibles that fuse culture and games.”

RTFKT was founded in early 2020 and has since made a name for itself designing and creating “Metaverse-ready sneakers and collectibles,” that is, digital products that people pay money for real.

The company became “famous” when last February, and after a collaboration with artist FEWOCiOUS to sell real shoes combined with virtual shoes, it managed to sell about 600 pairs / NFT in just six minutes, generating more than 3.1 million dollars at that time.

In fact, the company yesterday previewed a new avatar-like project called CloneX, a joint effort with Japanese artist Takashi Murakami. RTFKT calls CloneX its “most ambitious project yet”, as it marks the “ beginning of an ecosystem for their metatarsal-ready avatars “ .

And this is where Nike wants to be well positioned and seems to have big plans for RTFKT and its team. As John Donahoe, president and CEO of Nike, explained:

We are acquiring a very talented team of creators with an authentic and connected brand. Our plan is to invest in the RTFKT brand, serve and grow its innovative and creative community, and extend Nike’s digital technology.

By the way, when announcing the deal, Nike did not reveal how much he spent, but placed the logo we see above from RTFKT in lightning style along with their own iconic swoosh brands, Jumpman and Converse. [Engadget]