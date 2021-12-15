Nicolas Cage to Play Himself in New Movie ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’

Fiction has overtaken reality once again. This time it’s about Nicolas Cage, who will act as Nicolas Cage in ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’, a bizarre and to some extent vain satire on himself, which will be released in April 2022 under the cover of Lionsgate (who actually fought with other producers for the position).

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the film will be directed by Tom gormican (‘Ghosted‘) and will serve a fictitious and failed version of Nicolas Cage main course. Of course, Cage is involved (as well as an actor) as executive producer of the story, written by himself Gormican Y Kevin Etten.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 08: Nicolas Cage at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 08, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny / Getty Images)

In the film, Nicolas Cage you are creatively dissatisfied and face financial ruin.

Consequently, the actor must accept a million dollar offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan, but things take an unexpected turn when he is recruited by the INC and he’s forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved characters on screen to save himself and his loved ones.

In addition to the undeniable protagonist, Pedro Pascal (‘The Mandalorian’), Sharon horgan (‘Catastrophe’), Neil Patrick Harris (‘How I Met Your Mother’) and Tiffany haddish (‘Girls Trip’) will be part of the cast.