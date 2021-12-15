Nicolas Cage has decided to laugh at himself in his new film

Even though he’s been a B-movie star for years, Nicolas Cage continues to be admired by viewers around the world. The component of self-parody that is perceived in his films, how unleashed he becomes on screen or lending himself to participate in the most surreal proposals, make the one who once swept Hollywood with action films like The rock, with sagas like The search or getting the Oscar for Leaving Las Vegas is kept year after year in the cinephile conversation.

Cage is so aware of it that even He has made a film that takes even more to the extreme the crazy and parodic aspect in which he has been immersed for more than a decade. Is about The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, title that we would translate as The unbearable weight of enormous talent and that puts the actor to play himself in what he aims to be the definitive self-parody and homage to what has undoubtedly been one of the most surprising and strange careers in Hollywood. Or at least that’s what his trailer suggests.

As the trailer shows and explains the synopsis, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent will let us see a Nicolas Cage desperate for a role in a Quentin Tarantino film, with a very strained relationship with his daughter and full of debt. It will be these debts that will force him to accept jobs such as appearing at the birthday party of a Mexican billionaire fan of his work, however, he will end up discovering that the fan is actually a drug hood in Mexico who has kidnapped his daughter of one of the candidates for the presidency of the country.

For this unusual metacinem exercise, Cage will meet an all-star roster that includes the performer from Game of Thrones Pedro Pascal, who plays the criminal boss, or the comedy icon Tiffany haddish, who plays an undercover CIA agent. The actor had already talked about this project in the past and in an interview with Empire He recognized that having to laugh at himself and refer to him in the third person was “Extremely uncomfortable”, above all because of the need to revisit his old roles in order to be able to parody himself.

“I don’t like looking back. But this movie throws it all in my face. I’ll probably have to watch some of the movies I’ve made in the past, because I think we’re going to recreate some of those sequences. It’s like going through a version of Dr. Caligari’s Cabinet of Con Air and Face to Face “, counted.

Nicolas Cage on the poster for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (Photo: Lionsgate)

In fact, in another interview with Collider the actor admitted that he never thinks to see his work on The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. “I’m never going to see that movie”, he pointed out in this intervention in mid-2021. “They have told me that it is a good movie. My manager, Mike Nilon, who is also a producer, saw it. He likes me a lot. They told me viewers loved it too, but it’s too crazy a ride for me to go to a movie theater and see myself perform Tom Gormican’s highly neurotic and distraught version of me. “.

Cage even recounted that he tried to convince Tom gormican, director of the film and responsible for other comedies such as My friends’ girlfriends with Zac Efron, Miles Teller or Michael B. Jordan, that he tried to give an image of him that moved away from histrionics, since he was not reflected. “I said, ‘Tom, that’s not really me. I really am an actor of quiet, meditative and thoughtful moments. I’m not this neurotic, nervous and anxious all the time guy.. But he said, ‘Well, the neurotic Cage is the best Cage.’ I said, ‘Okay, okay. Come on man. I will do what you want’. I won’t see it. But I hope you enjoy it “.

And it is that despite the image that Cage has been able to give in recent years with his bizarre projects, the actor continues to retain that more serious and academic spark that made him succeed in the 90s. And this year we have been able to verify it with Pig, drama that was acclaimed by critics and that is leading the actor to be recognized by important critics associations in the United States. Still, it seems like he’s had no problem finally agreeing to laugh at himself in a comedy like The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, tape that It will be released in the United States.

