Nicolas Cage and the crazy movie where he will make himself

Did you know that there is a mod so that all the images that we search in Google have the face of Nicolas Cage? Well, that is and will be the main achievement of our era until it is released The Unbearable Weight of Massive talent, which in Spanish would be something like “The unbearable weight of talent.” Directed by Tom Gormican, the film is about Nicolas Cage, drowning in debt and in a fight with his teenage daughter, desperate for a role in the next Quentin Tarantino film. To sort things out a bit, he decides to accept the invitation to go to the birthday of a Mexican billionaire fan of his work. The problem is that he is a powerful drug trafficker and the US government recruits him as an undercover agent. And all this, we repeat, with Nicolas Cage playing Nicolas Cage, in addition to having Neil Patrick Harris and Pedro Pascal crowning the cast.

Bye The batman, this is the film that will be worth having survived until 2022. The film has announced its premiere in the United States for next April 22, 2022. Thus, with Kill This Love of Blackpink adorning a first trailer full of madness and costumes along Corruption in Miami, Cage’s screams and inimitable acting style, it presents a black comedy that seems to be made by the most intelligent algorithm on the internet.

.

While we count the hours for its premiere, let us remember that Nicolas Cage is already in the prize pools, and even reaping nominations here and there, for Pig, the John Wick movie in which Cage takes revenge on the kidnappers of his truffle pig. Although it has already been released in the United States with criticism and very positive reception, the release date in Spain of Pig It is set for May 13, 2022. Shortly before, on March 18, 2022, it will also hit theaters. Prisoners of Ghostland, directed by none other than Sion Sono, the director’s equivalent of Nicolas Cage. In short, Thank you for making our next spring bloom Mr. Cage.



