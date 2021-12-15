Neymar’s documentary premieres on Netflix: “The perfect chaos”

Neymar officially announced the premiere of his biographical film, which Netflix carried out and which was co-produced by the player himself, and has a release date for the January 25, 2022. According to the trailer, throughout the documentary you will be able to see an authentic Ney talking about his lifestyle, criticism of his supposed “unprofessionalism” and the different perception of him among those who treat him every day .



Ney will have his own film. Photo: @NetflixLAT.

Look also

“Today is a very special day for me and also for all those who have accompanied me on this long football journey. Netflix today announces the release of “Neymar: Perfect Chaos” , which will be available on the platform from January 25. Anxious is little! “wrote the 29-year-old Brazilian winger on his Twitter account.

I look at a very special day for me too for all of you who are with me on this long day I am not football.

TO @Netflix announces the page or launch of “Neymar: O Caos Perfeito”, which will be available on the platform from January 25.

Eager and little!#neymarNetflix pic.twitter.com/QzaQLeHORs – Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) December 14, 2021

Apparently, the documentary will a permanent back and forth between Neymar footballer and the person; with his voice over telling different experiences.

Look also

Ney’s series trailer

In the preview video, the PSG star says: “I think my series would start with me talking about my attitudes, about me playing: ‘That Neymar is a monster, I don’t know what, what’s up’. And it happens; it goes on like this. With all the people talking bad about me and then … They’ll get to know me, ha. I appear talking about my family, what is coming. To them, I am their Batman. And for those who don’t know me, I’m the Joker. “

Look also

Neymar acting

Also, this is not his first time in the world of cinema. He already had a participation in the movie ‘XXX Reactivated’, released in February 2017 and starring Vin Diesel. And he also appeared in a couple of chapters in the third season of the popular Spanish series ‘The Money Heist’.

Ney is currently recovering from the sprained left ankle suffered on 11/28, in Paris Saint Germain’s 3-1 victory over Saint-Etienne. He aims to arrive in optimal conditions for the first leg vs. Real Madrid of the knockout stages of the Champions League, which is on February 15.