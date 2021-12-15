New games coming to Xbox Game Pass announced

This morning we were telling you about the leak regarding the new games coming to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass. A list that the truth is that it is designed for all tastes and from which we highlight The Gunk, a game that we have already been able to try and it is worth it.

The point is that Microsoft has already announced the official list of new games that come to the subscription and the leak is mostly right, although some names are missing.

New games for Game Pass

These are possibly the last games to arrive this year, so we will have to wait for the news that Redmond has in store for us. In fact, the company has an initiative on Twitter to celebrate the end of the year for Game Pass.

We are closing the year with more games (please, be surprised). It’s been an amazing year for Game Pass and we’d love to hear about your favorite moments or your favorite Game Pass games.

List of arrivals to Xbox, Console and Cloud Gaming