Neurosurgeons and aerospace engineers aren’t smarter

(CNN) – Neurosurgeons and aerospace engineers are not necessarily smarter than the general public, reported a group of researchers trying to resolve the dispute over whether two popular phrases used in English to say that something is too complex – “it’s not brain surger “(” it’s not brain surgery “) and” it’s not rocket science “- they have some merit.



The researchers tried to find out if any of the professions supposed intellectual superiority, and found that none really stood out.

There were also few differences when comparing aerospace engineers and neurosurgeons to the general population.

To make the finding, online intelligence tests were conducted on neurosurgeons and aerospace engineers from the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States and Canada. Responses from 329 aerospace engineers and 72 neurosurgeons were included in the final analysis.

The study, published in the Christmas issue of the BMJ, was professionally conducted and peer-reviewed. This special issue of the British Medical Journal is often devoted to less tough research.

“The main goal of our study was to end this debate once and for all and provide aerospace engineers and neurosurgeons with evidence to support their self-confidence in each other’s company,” wrote Inga Usher of the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery in London. , and their colleagues.

Researchers evaluated study participants, who were required to have a corresponding specialty degree, in various cognitive domains, such as emotional discrimination and motor control.

They then assessed the cognitive characteristics of each specialty using the Great British Intelligence Test on the Cognitron platform, which is used to measure different aspects of human cognition, including planning and reasoning, working memory, attention and skills. emotion processing capabilities.

The researchers found that aerospace engineers and neurosurgeons were “equally even in most areas,” but differed in two areas. While aerospace engineers showed better mental manipulation skills, neurosurgeons were better at solving semantic problems.

There were also few differences between the two professions and members of the public.

“Compared to the general population, aerospace engineers did not show significant differences in any setting,” the study authors wrote.

“The neurosurgeons were able to solve problems more quickly than the general population, but they showed slower recall speed.”

The researchers suggested that people stop saying “it’s not rocket science” as if that meant something was especially difficult.

“In situations that do not require rapid problem solving, it might be more correct to use the phrase ‘This is not brain surgery,'” they suggested.

“It is possible that both neurosurgeons and aerospace engineers are unnecessarily placed on a pedestal and that using some non-racing phrase would be more appropriate,” they added.

The team also wanted to challenge public perception of these sectors, which are predicted to be understaffed in the coming years, and which could benefit from appearing less exclusive, the researchers suggested.

“Other specialties may deserve to be on that pedestal, and future work should be aimed at determining which profession most deserves it.”

