Netflix would have rejected Johnny Depp to star in the Addams Family series

One of the most popular actor-director dumbbells in the film industry is that of Tim Burton and Johnny Depp, who have worked together since The Young Scissorhands – 91%, The Corpse of the Bride – 83%, Alice in Wonderland – 52% and Dark Shadows – 37%. When the announcement was made that Burton would make his directorial debut on a Netflix original series involving the characters from Los Locos Adams II – 78%, there were those who turned their gaze to the actor to star in it.

Although Depp seemed the ideal face to play a new version of Gómez (or Homero in the Latin American version), everything indicates that the executives completely discarded the idea, perhaps due to the legal conflicts that the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean has been facing. : Curse of the Black Pearl – 79% after their controversial divorce from Amber Heard; or at least that is what the journalist has reported Daniel richtman.

It is not known in detail how this decision was made, if Netflix received a notice, if Johnny approached them, or what seems more likely, Burton included him in his casting proposal and they would have rejected him. Now that Burton’s project has been confirmed to focus on Wednesday (Merlina), there has been no teaser on the possible cast or plot, but there were those who were still hoping to see Johnny among the cast.

Undoubtedly, the legal conflict that the actor has faced has greatly affected his career, after being one of the most popular and requested actors for mostly fantasy or drama films, he has not only lost opportunities like this Instead, he’s been fired from other huge projects over Amber’s allegations of alleged domestic violence. The project that had already started and still had a promising future was Fantastic Animals and Where to Find Them – 73%.

Johnny managed to reprise the role of Grindelwald in the sequel, and the character still has a lot to tell, however, it was directly Warner Bros. who announced the firing of the actor, which would not only ruin future projects, but would replace him in the pending . So far it is known that his possible replacement in this Harry Potter spin-off is Mads Mikkelsen. Although another of his most profitable projects (the Pirates of the Caribbean saga) has also already put it aside, the actor is still looking for small projects to continue working.

He recently managed to release City of Lies After so many delays, a criminal drama that would be launched in 2018. All the movements that have been generated in his career have also aroused the discomfort of his followers, especially due to the permanence of Amber heard in big franchises like Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, where he had more time to frame than in the first cut released in 2017.

At the moment it is not known exactly if Johnny will be able to work with Tim BurtonThe filmmaker continuously works with large companies, but it was the same actor who assured that he would seek an opportunity in small and independent productions to remain active and above all to support himself financially after the significant expenses that the lawsuits against him have meant.