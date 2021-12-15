Netflix: the most anticipated movies of 2022

Daniel Craig He returns as detective Benoit Blanc in this sequel, where, after solving the case of the death of the patriarch of a wealthy family, he will have to move on to a new mystery case. This time around, the cast includes Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, and Ethan Hawke, with more expected to be confirmed soon.

The gray man

The Russo brothers direct this film with Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Regé-Jean Page and Chris Evans which, according to what has been said, is his biggest project since Avengers: Edgame. The film is a thriller that centers on a CIA agent who after passing through the agency becomes an assassin.

The Killer

We do not know if we will see more than Mindhunter, but David Fincher He already has a new project on the horizon, which begins filming in January of next year. The Killer stars Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton and is based on the graphic novel of the same name that follows a mentally challenged murderer.

The Adam Project

Ryan reynolds TheStewartOfNY via Getty Images

Shawn Levy, who is part of the team of Free Guy and Stranger Things, directs this action and mystery film with Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo. The film allegedly follows a time traveler who reaches the past for help solving a mission.

The School of Good and Evil

Charlize Theron, Michelle Yeoh and Laurence Fishnurne are some of the protagonists of this film by Paul Feig. The story is based on the novel by Soman Chaine and tells the story of a school where teenagers train to become heroes and villains in stories.

The wonder

Florence pugh David crotty

Sebastian Lelio, the Chilean director behind films like Disobedience and A Fantastic Woman, directs Florence pugh in this film based on the novel by Emma Donoghue, author of Room. The story takes place in 1895 and follows a nurse from a town where the miracle of a girl who manages to survive months without food happened.

Other expected movies: