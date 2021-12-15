Neither Andrew Garfield nor Tobey Maguire: who was the great absentee at the premiere of “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Last night Los Angeles dressed up to make way for the avant premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home. In just a few days, the third film he will star in Tom holland at Marvel will hit theaters, so it was already presented with an incredible red carpet. Both the Peter Parker performer and his colleagues, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon appeared to present this film.

Along with them, the actors who will give life to the six sinister as well as Benedict Cumberbatch were also present. However, just as Tom holland who were really highly anticipated at the premiere were Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. Holland’s predecessors star, months ago, rumors of a return to Marvel thanks to Spider-Man: No Way Home.

According to various theories, Garfield and Maguire will appear alongside Tom, thus generating the first spiderverse of the franchise. However, this information was never confirmed, so his appearance in the avant premiere of the film was one of the last hopes that fans had to believe in the possibility of seeing the three artists together. That is, the first Spider-Man were conspicuous by their absence.

But, beyond everything, there is an actor who was part of the MCU and who was always present at the Spider-Man premieres and not now. This is Robert Downey Jr, who played Iron Man and was the great mentor of Holland’s Peter Parker. The stars of the franchise have a great friendship and always support each other, so it was to be expected that they would meet again on the red carpet.

However, the reality is that Downey Jr was not there and many fans missed him. In any case, it should be noted that the actor is no longer part of the largest Hollywood studio because his character died in Avengers: endgame giving a great closure to your story. Although, that does not mean that for the character of Tom holland remain one of the most important members of The Avengers.

How to join the Spoiler channel on Telegram?

If you have a Telegram account, just click on the following button.

But if you don’t have a profile on the platform yet, you can download it from the Apple Store or the Google Store, depending on your cell phone’s operating system. Once inside the application, in the search engine put “SpoilerBV” and there you will be able to subscribe to be aware of all the news.