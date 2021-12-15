NASA probe touches the Sun for the first time

A space probe of the POT “I touch the Sun for the first time in history by flying through the upper atmosphere of this star (the corona) and taking samples of particles and magnetic fields there, reported the aerospace agency.

It’s about the first time in which a spacecraft enters the outer borders of the sun, where the Parker Solar Probe remained for five hours.

“That the probe has touched the Sun is a culminating moment for the solar science and an extraordinary feat ”, said in a statement the associate administrator of the Board of NASA science mission, Thomas Zurbuchen.

For the scientist, this achievement will allow researchers to better understand the evolution of the star king and its impacts on the solar system, in addition to being able to extrapolate all the new knowledge that is obtained to the stars of the rest of the universe.

In mid-July, the data collected by the Parker Solar Probe allowed scientists to make the first definitive measurements of our star’s electric field.

A study published at the time offered details of his interaction with the solar wind, which is a continuous flow of energetic particles emitted by the solar corona and that can affect activities on Earth, from satellites to telecommunications.

The Parker Solar Probe was launched in 2018 in the direction of Sun and each time it was getting closer.

The cElectric field of the Sun arises of the interaction that is generated between protons and electrons when the hydrogen atoms are detached due to the intense heat due to the fusion in the depths of the star.

In this environment, electrons, with a mass 1,800 times less than protons, they shoot outwards, being less limited by gravity than protons, but these, with their positive charge, manage to stop some electrons.

