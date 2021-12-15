Movies 2022: these are the most anticipated for next year

The movies 2022 They will be one of the most anticipated and the ones that we will run to see the movies since they are released.

2022 is coming and with the new year comes a host of new series and movies to fill our hunger for entertainment. Adventure, romance, fiction and more are on the starting line for our screen marathons.

Films 2022: everything that premieres next year

We bring you a list of what to expect as the most attractive in movies:

‘Blonde’

One of the most anticipated movies is this version of the life of Marilyn Monroe, played by Ana de Armas. Even its director Andrew Dominik, assures that it will be one of the best in history. It has been announced that this film will have the most shocking, daring and authorial scenes that the platform has had. Will have to see.

‘The Gray Man’

The Cuban-Spanish Ana de Armas is also part of the cast of this film, which is announced as the most expensive in history since its budget is more than 250 million dollars. Part of this money undoubtedly went into the salary of its stars: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thornton and Regé-Jean Page.

It is the work of brothers Anthony and Joe Russo and is their first collaboration for Netflix. It is based on the novel by Mark Greaney. We will see the story of a former CIA agent, played by Gosling, who becomes a hitman and will be chased by a former partner, played by Evans.

‘The Mother’

This action film will star Jennifer Lopez. It is directed by Niki Caro, responsible for Mulán and En tierra de Hombres. JLo will be an assassin who will have to go on a mission to protect her daughter. The cast is completed by Gael García Bernal and Joseph Fiennes.

‘Fast and Loose’

Will Smith returns to action cinema hand in hand with David leitch, director of Atomic or Deadpool 2. We will see a man who wakes up with no memories in Tijuana. By recovering his memory, he will discover that he had a double life, as a crime boss and as an undercover CIA agent.

‘Back daggers 2’

Sequel in which we will not see Ana de Armas, but in which the detective played by Daniel Craig. Here we will see a new mystery directed by Rian Johnson and that will feature a multi-star cast consisting of Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn and Ethan Hawke.