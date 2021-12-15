Mortal Kombat 11, Among Us and Firewatch among the titles that join Xbox Game Pass in the second half of December

They are here, they have already arrived. The Xbox Game Pass games They present their last batch of works of this 2021, looking for the best way to end the year. This time we have 11 video games that we can enjoy if we are subscribers to the Microsoft service.

Although normally the arrival of the works is staggered during fifteen days, this time there is an exception. Only Among Us will arrive tomorrow and The rest will fall like a barrage on December 16. Come on, the wait is going to be minimal. Here you have the complete list:

Among us

Date: December 15.

December 15. Available in: Xbox Cloud Gaming

You know, one of the most successful works during 2020. Create your best stratagems to deceive the rest of the crew, sabotage without compassion and manages to rise as the true impostor. Remember, if you wear red your guilt rate increases by 37%.

Ben 10: Power Trip

Date: December 16th.

December 16th. Available in: Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Another childhood classic for many and recommended for the whole family. The mythical character returns for use all the aliens you have saved on your wrist. Platforms, combat and a classic scheme to enjoy.

Broken age

Date: December 16th.

December 16th. Available in: Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

One of the most beautiful graphic adventures that you can throw in your face. Elijah Wood, Jack Black and Masasa Moyo Among the cast is the perfect excuse to try this work that has come from a mind as imaginative as that of Tim Schafer.

Firewatch

Date: December 16th.

December 16th. Available in: Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Be the Ranger in the middle of a forest in Wyoming It’s not that exciting when you do the work yourself. For this reason, our faithful radio will put us in contact with a person on the other side, which will forge a very special relationship. Explore and delight in the dreamy landscapes.

The Gunk

Date: December 16 (available at launch)

December 16 (available at launch) Available in: Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

One that debuts directly in the service. Being a space carrier can be sacrificed, so every coin counts. Finding a planet brimming with resources, a brave couple set out to collect the jackpot, whatever the cost.

Lake

Date: December 16th.

December 16th. Available in: Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Adventure in which conversations are essential, since Meredith Weiss has decided to act as delivery girl in the town of Providence Oaks. Deliver all the mail and choose your own path deciding how to act.

Mortal Kombat 11

Date: December 16th.

December 16th. Available in: Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Little presentation needs one of the most cruel and bloody sagas in history. You will inflate yourself to fatalities, blows like bread and raw violence. The character panel is one of the best in the franchise, so pick the one you prefer to crack skulls.

PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay

Date: December 16th.

December 16th. Available in: Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

One of the most successful children’s series In recent years it has its own adaptation to the world of videogames. Perfect for playing with children and solving emergencies wherever they are. Work as a team, use all the tools and solve the danger without taking risks.

Race with ryan

Date: December 16th.

December 16th. Available in: Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Another perfect approach for the little ones in the driving genre. Battle your way to the top in Career mode or beat your friends in 2-4 player split-screen races. Either way, the goal is the end goal.

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth

Date: December 16th.

December 16th. Available in: Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

If you like metroidvania, here you will be in your sauce. If you also like 2D metroidvania, old schoolHold on tight This prequel tells the most unknown story of Deedlit, as well as the events that led to Record of Lodoss War: Diadem of the Covenant.

Transformers: Battlegrounds

Date: December 16th.

December 16th. Available in: Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

A war that never ends and more battles to be fought. The Autobots and the Decepticons They are determined to use the Earth as their battleground, so you will have to join them in distributing mechanical slaps.

Games with touch controls

More works join the Xbox Cloud Gaming service taking advantage of the touch functions of compatible devices. This is the new batch that we can enjoy:

Astria ascending

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling

Dicey Dungeons

Fae Tactics

I am fish

One Step From Eden

Ring of Pain

Saber

The Gunk

So long, Game Pass

It is also common for several games to leave the service, after having been in it for a long time so that we could play them. On this occasion the sangria has touched the first installments of the Yakuza saga, along with two more works: