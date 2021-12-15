MoMA in New York pays tribute to Penelope Cruz

This content was published on December 15, 2021 – 09:28

Drafting Culture, Dec 15 (EFE) .- The New York Museum of Modern Art paid a tribute to the Spanish actress Penélope Cruz last night as an “artist of global importance”, in a gala in which the interpreter wore an impressive red dress of Chanel.

Penelope Cruz attended the gala alone, but was surrounded by many colleagues who accompanied the protagonist of “Parallel Mothers”, the last film by Pedro Almodóvar that will be released on Christmas Eve in the United States.

The actress thanked the tribute that “she would not receive if she had not worked with brilliant directors”, who have made her the artist and the person she is today.

A joint thanks that he personalized in the director from La Mancha, Pedro Almodóvar, who – he commented – taught her to “trust” in herself “and with whom she continues” to learn to act, in addition to human behavior and about me “and who helped her to break borders.

Among the attendees were, among others, the singer Rosalía, the model Diane Kruger or the actress Anne Hathaway and the Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin, with whom he worked on “The murder of Gianni Versace” and who never tires of saying that ” Penelope is the best. “

The gala, which helps raise funds for the MoMA Film Department, paid tribute in 2020 to George Clooney, and ten years ago to Pedro Almodóvar.

“Penelope Cruz has amazed film audiences since 1992 as a compelling artist, both in action and adventure films and auteur films,” MoMA Film Commissioner Rajendra Roy said in a statement.

Penelope was the first Spanish actress to win an Oscar from the Hollywood Academy for her performance in Woody Allen’s “Vicky Cristina Barcelona” and she recently won the Volpi Cup for best actress at the Venice Film Festival for “Parallel Mothers. “. EFE

