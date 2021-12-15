Mikkelsen closes his Instagram after hatred of his Grindewald

The discussion about Johnny Depp is reaching infuriating heights of longevity. Tens of thousands of fans continue to argue, as if their life and salary were, about the dismissal with millionaire compensation from Warner to Johnny Depp after incarnating in the first two films of Fantastic animals to Grindewald, the villain of the saga. The reason was, at first, simple to understand, Warner did not want to continue adhering the image of its new franchise to a character like Depp, not only involved in accusations of mistreatment of his ex-wife, but in various alcoholic episodes and violent outbursts towards third parties. .

The problem is that Warner made this decision with no less than two films already made and just as Johnny Depp was creating his best character of the decade. Which, let’s face it, wasn’t saying much either. But Warner attacked hard and signed to replace him with Mads Mikkelsen, one of the best actors of recent years and who, on paper, seemed perfect for the character. The Danish actor declared from the beginning that he did not come to copy Depp, although he would respect his work. The problem is that yesterday the trailer of Fantastic animals and the fans of Depp and his Grindewald exploded in rage.

The argument was simple, that that was not his Depp, and less with the changes of hair and eyes that he has suffered. We know that if Mikkelsen had traced the hairstyle and colored lenses of Depp’s Grindewald, hatred would have attacked the same, accusing him of copying. The actor, not very given to these children’s debates on social networks, has been forced to close his Instagram account after a barrage of hateful messages in the family posts that he posted just after the first images of his Grindewald.

Here we leave you two of the reactions in the most educated networks of each side to close the wound a bit.

