Mette-Marit’s daughter-in-law from Norway reveals she suffers from bipolar disorder

Juliane Snekkestad, 26, the girlfriend of Marius Borg Høiby, the unmarried son of Princess Mette-Marit of Norway, has revealed in an interview that she suffers from bipolar disorder. With this confession she hopes to help other people who are going through the same thing as her.

“I am bipolar. I was diagnosed when I was young, so I have lived with my disease for many years. I received early help and now I am still in therapy and I am medicated “, he explains in the magazine A-Magasinet. The young woman, who has been dating Marius Borg since 2018, says: “I can be completely normal, then suddenly I am in the well. There does not have to be any cause for it. I am lower than above. Bipolar disorder is a bloody illness. “

The model and actress, who has appeared on the Netflix series Home of Christmas and in the movie Maleficent 2, with Angelina Jolie, explains that her job causes her a lot of stress. “It’s difficult to plan, somehow I never really know how I am. However, I have learned some techniques. It is important that my agents know what is happening and they are very understanding with me ”.

Juliane and Marius met in Los Angeles in 2016. “I was in town for a photoshoot, actually the one that ended up on the pages of Playboy, and I saw it for the first time thanks to a mutual friend ”. They began their relationship two years later.

The model also had to fight anxiety in her school stage

It is not the first time that Juliane Snekkestad has spoken about her mental health. In 2020 he explained in the publication Dagbladet Magasinet who has also struggled with anxiety for years. “In school I was quite popular, but I never felt like I was a complete fit. Especially among the girls. I thought it was scary and I struggled a lot with anxiety. I would often call my mother completely out of it from the school bathroom and ask her to pick me up. “

On this occasion when she revealed her bipolar disorder, the actress also spoke about princes Haakon and Mette-Marit and said that “they are the best in-laws in the world.” In fact, at last year’s Christmas greeting, the model appeared for the first time together with the princes and their children: the princes Ingrid Alexandra and Sverre Magnus.