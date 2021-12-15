Meryl Streep confesses that for ‘Miranda Priestly’ she thought about leaving acting

Meryl streep confessed that his iconic and remembered character from Miranda Priestly in the movie ‘The Devil Wears Fashion’ he depressed her to the point that she came to think of abandoning her acting career.











In an interview with Entertaiment Weekly and on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the release of the film, they interviewed the renowned 71-year-old actress along with Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, who took the opportunity to reveal some curious details of the film that was released in 2006.











During the talk, the multi-nominated Oscar-winning actress confessed how difficult it was to shoot the film, especially because of her character, the “cold and ruthless” editor-in-chief of the famous Runway magazine, and stated that this made her feel “miserable. ”.

“It was horrible. I felt terrible. I could hear everyone laugh. I was so depressed. I said, ‘Well, it’s the price you pay to be the boss.’ This is the last time that I play a character like this, “commented the actress.

Given these statements, Emily Blunt commented that her partner did not show emotions during the recordings and that her attitudes were changing little by little.

“Meryl is very sociable and funny, but somehow the shoot was not the best for her. It was as if she was inaccessible, you could approach her and say something funny to her, but for her it was not ”, expressed the actress. On the other hand, Hathaway added that this transformation helped her in the creation of her character, but that it was not “entirely comfortable to see her that way” because of the personality she used to have before.











“I felt intimidated, but I always felt cared for. I knew that whatever I was doing to create that fear benefited me because she was also taking care of me, “he said.

Meryl Streep won her third Oscar in 2012 for best actress for her performance in the film “The Iron Lady,” which was her nickname for her character in “The Devil Wears Fashion.” On the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the film’s premiere, part of the cast (Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci and Adrian Grenier, among others) met virtually again to remember some anecdotes they lived during the filming.

The talk had as a point of debate who was the main villain of the story, whose title Miranda Priestly used to take, however, the actors agreed that Nate, the character played by Adrian Grenier, is the true villain of the film, since separates from the protagonist because she prefers to bet on her professional future and not on their relationship.