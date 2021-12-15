Megan Fox’s tattoo collection

Megan Fox is back in the media spotlight, after being ‘out’ for a few years. The actress has reappeared in style as the style icon we needed in 2021. If there is one thing that has not changed a bit in all this time, it is his passion for tattoos. Few things are more addictive for the interpreter than the ‘tattoos’ and every so often a new one has been made.

The actress’s passion for tattoos comes from a young age. His first inscription with ink under his skin was made when he was only 18 years old. By then, I was a big fan of Marilyn Monroe so that was precisely his first ‘tattoo’. A drawing that, years later, she would end up erasing after affirming that she was “a negative character” and that she did not want to be associated with her.

Most of his tattoos are words, some of them heartbreak. And yes, Megan has not been able to resist getting a tattoo in honor of her partner, Machine Gun Kelly. This is precisely the last one he has opted for and curiously, it is written in Spanish.

Do you also love ink? We collect the ‘tattoos’ that the actress has for inspiration for your next visit to the tattoo studio.