Marko, “disappointed” by Mercedes protests: “If you lose, you have to accept it”

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko believes that Mercedes must accept defeat in this 2021 World Cup. The Austrian does not understand the protests of the star’s brand after the race and remarks that before everything was decided in the last back, they could have stopped Lewis Hamilton, but they didn’t.



Marko is clear that Mercedes had a good chance to stop Hamilton the moment Nicholas Latifi’s safety car accidentally left. However, they did not, and for this reason, the Austrian maintains that the defeat in Abu Dhabi and in the Drivers’ World Cup, is due to being left out and nothing else.



“We travel with the best engineers and they travel with the best lawyers. We understand the frustration, but if you lose, you have to accept it. What I do not understand is that they also had the opportunity to stop, and they did not. They made a mistake“, has recognized Marko in an interview with Servus TV.

“We are quite disappointed by these protests. We only bring in the best engineers to get the most out of the car, so we can’t really understand his attitude after the race“, has added.

On the other hand, another famous Mercedes figure of the past decade, Norbert Haug, believes that the best thing for the star brand is to turn the page and accept defeat. The German maintains that their reaction was due to the frustration of losing the title after a final race in which they did nothing wrong.

“This reaction from Mercedes is due to emotions. They saw one of their client teams, Williams, go against the wall and they all knew that the safety car was going to make an appearance. All that was going to create a problem whatever they did, and that’s where the anger comes from. They didn’t do anything wrong and still lost, but no one is going to forget that this season has been incredible, “Haug said to close.

