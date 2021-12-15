Mads Mikkelsen shuts down her Instagram after harassment from Johnny Depp fans

Mads mikkelsen close your Instagram after harassment of Johnny Depp fans for be his replacement as ‘Gellert Grindelwald’ in ‘Fantastic Beasts 3: Dumbledore’s Secrets’.

After the first trailer for ‘Fantastic Beasts 3: Dumbledore’s Secrets’ was revealed and it featured Mads Mikkelsen as the new one ‘Gellert Grindelwald’, Johnny Depp fans were not happy.

And it is that since the dismissal by Warner Bros towards Johnny Depp, the fans of the actor -who previously played Gellert Grindelwald- have done everything possible to demand justice.

But, after the presentation of Mads mikkelsen Like the new ‘Gellert Grindelwald’, the fanaticism reached such an extreme that the Danish actor had to close his account of Instagram.

Mads Mikkelsen’s profile on Instagram (Instagram)

Mads Mikkelsen had already spoken about being Johnny Depp’s replacement in ‘Fantastic Animals 3 ′

The dismissal of Johnny depp After his scandal with Amber Heard from the production of ‘Fantastic Animals 2: The Secrets of Dumbledore’, they inflamed their fans.

Even more knowing that Mads Mikkelsen would replace him as’Gellert grindelwald‘but it seems that fans still don’t understand that this had nothing to do with the actor.

Even when Johnny Depp’s recast for ‘Gellert Grindelwald’ was announced, Mads mikkelsen He commented that he wanted to speak with the actor to replace him.

Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald (Warner Bros)

Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald (Warner Bros)

Mads Mikkelsen says he would have wanted to talk to Johnny Depp

According to what he said on that occasion, Mads Mikkelsen told The Sunday Times that he had nothing to do with Warner’s decision and the firing of Johnny Depp.

“I don’t know what happened in his private life and I don’t know if it was fair, I just know that the show was going to continue. I would have loved to talk to him about it if I had the chance. “ Mads Mikkelsen.

At the moment, it is unknown whether or not Mads Mikkelsen will reactivate his social networks, including Instagram after receiving this kind of harassment by fans.

But we will have to wait for the premiere of ‘Fantastic Beasts 3: Dumbledore’s Secrets‘for the interpretation that Mads Mikkelsen will give Gellert Grindelwald as Johnny Depp’s replacement.